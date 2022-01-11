5 rom-coms to fall in love with in 2022 It's the return of the rom-com!

As our movie man James King leads a new vote for Radio 2 listeners to find out the Ultimate Rom-Com film (details below), here are a few he’s seriously excited to see in the coming year.

Marry Me (cinemas, 11th February)

Romantic comedy queen Jennifer Lopez stars as a pop superstar who proposes to a random guy after she hears about her fiancé’s infidelity. Sound unlikely? Sure. But Jenny’s hit big with chalk-and-cheese romance before (remember Maid in Manhattan?) and we’re already excited about what she’ll wear to the premiere.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez stars in the new rom com Marry Me

I Want You Back (Amazon Prime, 11th February)

Best friends Peter and Emma decide to sabotage their respective ex’s new relationships - and fall for each other in the process. Quirky comedy stars Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Jenny Slate (Parks & Recreation) make sure the laughs are delightfully offbeat just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Bros (cinemas, 26th August)

Not a movie about the eighties British boy band but rather the first mainstream Hollywood rom-com with an entirely LGBTQ cast. Irrepressible comedy actor Billy Eichner wrote the script and also takes the lead role in this hilarious story of two men with commitment issues.

Billy wrote and is set to star in the 2022 rom-com

Ticket to Paradise (cinemas, 30th September)

Hollywood legends Julia Roberts and George Clooney co-star for the fourth time in this Bali-set romantic comedy about parents trying to stop their daughter from rushing into marriage. Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) and Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris) also feature, with Mamma Mia 2’s Ol Parker writing and directing. That’s some serious rom-com pedigree.

We can't wait to see this pair reunite

Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon Prime, date TBC)

Alison Brie - so great in wrestling drama Glow - leads this story she co-wrote with husband Dave Franco about a workaholic woman who returns to her hometown and spends the night reminiscing with her ex-boyfriend. Fingers crossed for lots of soul-searching, eccentric locals and (of course) a happy ending.

Alison shared a snap from filming with her co-star Danny Pudi

To vote for your Ultimate Rom-Com, go to bbc.co.uk/romcom where you’ll find the shortlist, terms and privacy notice. Voting closes at 11:59 pm on Tuesday 25th January. You can hear the results on James’s Ultimate Rom-Com show on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on the 13th February!