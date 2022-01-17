Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's Archive 81 Oh Dan, what are you doing?

Archive 81 has finally landed on Netflix and viewers are saying the same thing about the creepy new drama – so is it worth a watch?

According to the viewers, yes! Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "Watched the first 4 episodes of #Archive81 on Netflix and it gets more interesting and creepy with each episode. No idea what's going on, but it's definitely giving off HEREDITARY, THE OMEN, and ROSEMARY'S BABY vibes so far. This is totally my kind of show."

Another person added: "I am only fifteen minutes into the first episode of #Archive81 and already it is ticking all my boxes. I need to see where this goes," while a third added: "Now THAT is how to start a new series! #Archive81 Episode 1 offered so many wonderful questions and perfectly played the weird angle without resorting to cheap jump scares. The best use of music/sound I've heard in a show in a long time. I'm intrigued at the Solaris reference."

Have you started the series yet?

A third person joked: "I could never be the protagonist in a mystery. Once it got weird, I'd be out and tell my friends, ' don't know what happened cuz I left.'"

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: "Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras, he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building.

Fans are loving the new horror show

"As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago."

