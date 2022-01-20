The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher wows with incredible childhood photo with sister Suzie

With its heartwarming stories and incredible transformations, The Repair Shop is one of the nation's favourite TV shows. But the lifestyle programme is also loved by fans thanks to the popular team that keep the series running. Therefore, viewers were especially delighted when Steve Fletcher shared an incredible childhood photo alongside his sister and Repair Shop co-star Suzie.

Taking the Instagram, the BBC presenter wrote: "Well done to those of you who guessed that the photo on today's story (swipe to see) is of me holding my sister Suzie!

"We're both here filming The Repair Shop today, some 50 (ish) years later. She seems happier to be in my company these days!!" Many followers took the comments to share their amazement at the snap. One person wrote: "Beautiful picture Steve of you and your sister Suzie. I always see you look towards your sister in those moments of emotions. You're a good brother and good on you for that."

Steve posted this sweet childhood photo to his social media

A second fan said: "Love you two, the patience, passion and respect you have for people and their treasures is amazing to watch. Best programme on TV xx," while a third gushed: "My fav duo," adding: "You two are fantastic in what you do."

A recent episode of the hit show saw Suzie tasked with what she called the "huge responsibility" of restoring an item for a guest, Wendy, who only had a matter of months left to live.

The siblings co-star on the show

Suzie presented Wendy and her daughter with a beautifully restored case at the end of the episode, and viewers were unable to fight back the tears. In the episode, Wendy told Suzie: "You’ve not just restored a writing case, you’ve restored memories and memories are so important to me at the moment. I’m very, very grateful."

