The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: meet the cast

Embrace the power of the rings! The Lord of the Rings trilogy might be done, but the origin story surrounding the rings of power has just begun - and is set to be told in the most expensive television production of all-time, recently revealed to be called The Rings of Power.

The series will follow a cast of characters in Middle Earth as we learn more about the forging of the rings of power – but who will be starring in the much-anticipated production? Meet the cast of the new Amazon Prime Video series here…

The much-anticipated Amazon Prime Video show is out in 2022

Morfydd Clark

The Saint Maud star has confirmed that she will be playing Galadriel, Elvish royalty who was previously portrayed by Cate Blanchet in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Speaking about the show, Morfydd told Esquire: "It is very expensive. There’s a lot going on. And you do feel the pressure of that. But also: I’m a thread in this tapestry. I’ll be all worried about my performance and then I get on set and I’m, like, 'Well, look at this!' and 'Look at this – my costume!' and you realise that there’s just so many arms, just holding you up, to get this story made. So that’s quite amazing."

Robert Aramayo

Robert, who fantasy fans might recognise as the young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, is rumoured to be playing Beldor in the new series. Also known as 'Beldor the Hapless', we don't have huge expectations for his character – but who knows? Beldor was, incidentally, originally to be played by Will Poulter, who had to drop out of the project over scheduling conflicts.

Joseph Mawle

Joseph is also a Game of Thrones alumni, having played Benjen Stark in the hit show. In the new show he is known only as 'Oren' and is thought to be the main villain of the show. Will he rival Sauron? We can't wait to find out.

Markella Kavenagh

Markella has previously starred in The Cry and Picnic at Hanging Rock. Her role as Tyra, thought to be one of the main leads of the show, has been kept under wraps – and could even be a code name. Since there is no 'Tyra' in Tolkien's original works, it has sparked discussion on whether her character will be Elvish or human, and how she will fit into the story.

Simon Merrells

Once again thought to be a code name, Simon is set to play a character in the show named Trevyn. The actor has previously starred in 12 Monkeys and Good Omens, where he played Leslie the International Express Man.

Sir Lenny Henry

We have our first confirmed Hobbit! Chatting to BBC Radio, Sir Lenny spilled the beans on his role, saying: "A hundred people on set [are] glaring at you and trying to work out what you’ll look like four feet tall.

"I’m a Harfoot, because J.R.R. Tolkien, who was also from Birmingham, suddenly there were black hobbits, I’m a black hobbit, it’s brilliant, and what’s notable about this run of the books, its a prequel to the Age that we’ve seen in the films, it's about the early days of the Shire and Tolkien’s environment, so we’re an indigenous population of Harfoots, we’re hobbits but we’re called Harfoots, we’re multi-cultural, we’re a tribe not a race, so we’re black, asian and brown, even Maori types within it."

Benjamin Walker

Benjamin has previously starred in Jessica Jones, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Flags of Our Fathers, and although we don't know who he is playing – he says that we'll thank them for the secrecy once we've seen the show. Chatting to Collider, he explained: "I really can't say a lot, and here's the thing. It's usually annoying when they tell you not to talk about it. On this one I kind of agree with them.

"Because there's so much attention and because so much happens, it's important that we do protect it. So I really can't say a lot, other than you will be glad you knew so little when you see it."

