Artem Chigvintsev reveals he is taking a break from DWTS tour due to 'unexpected health issues' The father-of-one made the announcement on Instagram

Artem Chigvintsev has announced he is stepping away from the Dancing with the Stars Tour due to "unexpected health issues".

MORE: Artem Chigvintsev shares sweetest photo of his lookalike baby son

Taking to his Instagram, the 39-year-old professional dancer, who competed in the UK's Strictly Come Dancing show from 2010-2014, posted a statement that read: "My time on tour so far has been wonderful - unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella suffer health scare ahead of Matteo's arrival

He continued: "My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour. Thank you for your patience and understanding. See you soon, Artem."

RELATED: Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella in couples therapy: 'He doesn't realise his tone'

READ: Fans notice the sweetest detail in Artem Chigvintsev's baby photo

His fiancée Nikki Bella and fellow DWTS colleagues rushed to send him supportive messages. Whilst Nikki simply left a red heart emoji, dancer Gleb Savchenko added: "Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery."

Artem shared the statement via his Instagram on Thursday

Pasha Pashov wrote: "Rest up and get better soon man," whilst Carrie Ann remarked: "I hope you feel better soon Artem."

The tour kicked off on 7 January in Richmond, Virginia, and will conclude in Modesto, California, on 27 March.

Artem has been on DWTS since 2014 and has been partnered with a variety of celebrities, from Lea Thompson and Patti LaBelle to Mischa Barton.

For season 25 he was paired with WWE wrestler Nikki. In 2019 the couple became engaged and in 2020 they welcomed their first child together, a boy named Matteo.

Artem and Nikki welcomed a son together back in 2020

The couple were due to marry on Thanksgiving last year but they postponed their nuptials because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"The one promise I made [Chigvintsev] before we can plan is that his parents can attend," Nikki told ET at the time. "And with where the world's at right now, and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it's almost impossible. So the day I can get two visas is the day we will set our date and say, 'I do.' "

"I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right? And I want to say next Thanksgiving," she added. "I can't believe it's been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me. I can't wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem."