Dancing with the Stars season 30 winner revealed: LIVE UPDATES We're at the finish line!

Dancing with the Stars is set to crown a winner as the show's 30th season draws to a close after weeks of elaborate dances and emotional eliminations.

The contestants will each showcase two routines tonight, comprising of a fusion of two dance styles followed by a freestyle routine.

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars season 30 trailer

UPDATE: After the first round of fusion dances, Iman and Daniella lead the pack along with JoJo and Jenna with their perfect scores, followed by Amanda and Alan with a 38, and Cody and Cheryl getting a 36.

The dancing duos will be assessed by our judging panel, head judge Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and guest judge Julianne Hough.

Julianne makes a special appearance on the panel for tonight's episode as she substitutes for her brother Derek Hough, currently quarantining as he recovers from COVID-19. Derek will, however, be present virtually.

The four pairs going into the grand finale include NBA player Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, The Talk host Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, and social media personality JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.

The season's top four will perform two routines for the judges' and audience's votes

The winning pair will be the recipient of the mirrorball trophy on the basis of a combination of the judges' scores and the votes coming from the audience.

Track record wise, JoJo and Jenna have been the most consistent across the board, having scored a perfect 40 frequently throughout the season.

Amanda and Alan have also been quite consistently near or at the top all season long, while Cody and Cheryl and Iman and Daniella have been all over the leaderboard.

However, the former two pairs have also ended up in the bottom two once each, while the latter pairs have never been at risk of elimination. So the title could easily go anywhere.

Each of the pairs will end the night with a freestyle dance

The finale will also feature live performances from former contestants Mel C and Jimmie Allen, delivering some show-stopping musical performances of their past hits.

