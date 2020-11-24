Artem Chigvintsev is on cloud nine after winning the 29th series of Dancing With The Stars alongside celebrity partner Kaitlyn Bristowe on Monday night.

His momentous win comes ten years after he lifted the glitterball trophy on Strictly Come Dancing with actress Kara Tointon.

Just moments after his victory was announced, Artem confessed there were lots of tears. He told ET: "I was thinking about where I was a year ago, exactly. Where I was not a part of last season, how I felt that [my] old dancing dreams were done and dusted, and that I was never going to be able to perform on that stage at all.

READ: Artem Chigvintsev stunned after Lady Gaga reacts to Dancing with the Stars routine

Loading the player...

WATCH: Artem Chigvintsev makes sensational return to Dancing with the Stars

"Then just standing with Kaitlyn in the final and being called as the champion of the season? I mean, it was such a surreal moment that I never thought it would be, in the reality of this world."

READ: Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella suffered baby scare ahead of Matteo's arrival

MORE: Artem Chigvintsev desperately 'missing' Nikki Bella amid DWTS filming

It's been a huge year for Artem! The professional dancer and his fiancée Nikki Bella (his celebrity dance partner in 2017) welcomed their first child – a baby boy called Mateo – in July. The following month, the new dad confirmed his involvement in DWTS after not being included in last year's season.

"Yeah, it's absolutely crazy," Artem added. "It made me so emotional because of that."

The pro dancer won DWTS with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Nikki later took to Instagram to share a video of their little boy. In the caption, she wrote: "Yay!!! @theartemc & @kaitlynbristowe!!!! Wow what an amazing season!! And way to conquer a dream!! Both of you! Love you girly!

MORE: Inside Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella's home

"And Artem love you so much," she continued. "Beyond proud of you! I know what this truly means to you! And my heart couldn't be happier for you!!" Upon seeing the post, Artem gushed: "The best video ever."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.