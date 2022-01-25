Death in Paradise viewers spot huge gaffe in latest episode – did you see it? You need to notice every detail during a murder mystery drama!

Death in Paradise viewers spotted a major mistake during episode three – and it wasn't a clue that was there on purpose! During the episode, one of the suspects behind the skydive murder, Alessa Park, make a phone call, but plenty of fans were quick to notice that not all was what it seemed…

During the conversation, she said: "Look, sooner or later it was all going to catch up with him. Zach Ogilvy was a bad man. Okay, see you soon." However, people were quick to point out that she was holding her phone upside down.

WATCH: Neville tries to tell Florence how he feels

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "WHY IS SHE HOLDING HER PHONE UPSIDE DOWN?!? #DeathInParadise. The guy did it in #HopeStreet last week too," while another viewer added: "Why is she using her phone upside down? #DeathInParadise." A third person added: "Honestly I don’t understand how TV and film get mobiles wrong so consistently!"

Mistakes aside, episode three was an emotional rollercoaster after Florence Cassell decided to take on the undercover assignment, and leaves St Marie as a result. In one particularly moving scene, the Commissioner took Florence back to the spot where she was shot and saw her fiancé die back in series eight to confront the feelings that were holding her back. As she explained: "I really want this job but I feel angry with myself for being so afraid".

Have you been enjoying the series so far?

After the episode ended, many viewers took to Reddit to discuss Florence's decision - and what could potentially happen next to her character. "Why does Florence's goodbye feel permanent?" one wrote, adding: "Hope my girl stays safe in Jamaica!"

Another also felt like Florence's goodbye to the team was a bit ominous. They said: "I'm manifesting that Florence will be just fine and they're scaring us on purpose."

