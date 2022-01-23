This Call the Midwife star appeared in Death in Paradise – did you spot them? The actress had a cameo role in the BBC murder mystery

Call the Midwife and Death in Paradise are two of the biggest shows on the BBC and are adored by audiences. Both series are hugely popular thanks their heartwarming storylines and cast members. But did you know there has been a cast crossover in the past?

MORE: Call the Midwife makes big announcement and fans are overjoyed

One star of Call the Midwife appeared in an episode of Death in Paradise in recent years – but did you spot them? Here's all the details! Charlotte Ritchie was known and adored for playing Nurse Barbara Gilbert in Call the Midwife from series four to seven, but more recently she played Iris Shepherd in Death in Paradise.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The BBC drama has hinted that a big plot twist is coming

The actress played villainess Iris in the second episode of series eight, titled Murder Most Animal, which aired in January 2019. Iris was a herpetologist at the Saint Marie Zoo, who worked there with her brothers, Xander and Dylan. However, things got tricky when Xander was found murdered.

MORE: Call the Midwife star Helen George comments on kissing co-star - 'the most unsexy thing'

MORE: Call the Midwife viewers left 'bawling' following 'gruesome' moment in episode three

Charlotte Ritchie as Iris in Death in Paradise

DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon) and DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) began to suspect Iris was responsible for the hit on her brother when they came across a rum and animal smuggler in possession of the poisonous dart which killed Xander, who informed the detectives it was Iris who ordered him to get rid of it.

Eventually, the case the cracked and Iris confessed to being jealous of her brother's wealth but soon admitted that killing her brother was an accident. Charlotte appeared in the BBC show one year after her departure from Call the Midwife and has also gone on to appear in plenty more popular series. The star is now known for her roles in Dead Pixels, Ghosts and Netflix's Feel Good.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.