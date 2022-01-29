Dancing on Ice's Kye Whyte forced to pull out of live show – details The Olympic BMX racer has suffered an injury

Dancing on Ice has faced another setback as Kye Whyte has been forced to withdraw from Sunday's live show after injuring himself during training.

The professional BMX racer sustained a sprain to his knee and the DOI medical professionals have advised he does not perform in this weekend's show alongside his professional skating partner Tippy Packard. A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "During rehearsals for this Sunday's show, Kye fell on the ice and sustained an injury and will therefore not perform in this weekend’s show."

Speaking of the incident, Kye said: "It’s an unfortunate accident. I’ve trained and worked hard with Tippy to perform this weekend. For me, as an athlete, I’m used to stuff like this happening where you get injured and can’t compete.

"I'm more sad for Tippy, she’s worked hard so not being able to skate is obviously upsetting. We both really wanted to do this number, it’s a cool performance and we put a lot of effort into it."

He added: "I was so happy and excited for everyone when they skated last weekend. I was watching and couldn’t wait to skate this Sunday. I’ll be there cheering everyone on!"

Kye sprained his knee in training

Dancing on Ice has faced difficulties since it returned to TV screens earlier this month. Last week it was revealed that Happy Mondays star Bez, real name Mark Berry, tested positive for coronavirus. And Rachel Stevens missed the first week of the competition after fracturing her wrist during training.

Dancing on Ice had its fair share of problems back in 2021 after several competitors were forced to leave the show due to injury or testing positive for COVID, and viewers were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "And so it begins," while another person commented: "Injuries and covid... it's a repeat of 2021."

