Ben Foden's wife hits out at Dancing on Ice: 'Just a popularity competition' Jackie also said she can't wait to return to the US

Ben Foden's wife has broken her silence following his elimination from Dancing on Ice. And she isn't happy.

Jackie Foden Smith took to Instagram on Monday – one day after Ben became the first contestant voted off the 2022 series – and shared a lengthy statement with fans on her Stories.

Having spoken of her pride in Ben, Jackie wrote: "As for the show, what's the point of saying it's a skate competition when it's really just a popularity competition.

"Why divide the skaters into two weeks, groups of your choosing, and why not judge all the scores together after the two weeks?"

Jackie shared a lengthy statement on Instagram

She continued: "And what's the point of having a judging panel when it's all down to a public vote. That's not a skate competition, it's a popularity competition. What's the point of anyone doing this, even really practicing and trying to learn, if you're just going to be judged on your popularity?

"It's a bit unfair and we're a bit sad, the worst skater wasn't the first to go, I don't really see the point, yes it's how the show makes money, but maybe leave the public vote for the save me skate offs or something? Otherwise it's just kind of pointless to even try."

Ben was the first contestant voted out of the competition

Jackie, 37, went on to show her support for fellow competitors, Regan Gascoigne and Ria Hedben, before admitting she was happy to be heading back to the US.

"I'm glad we get to go home to NYC sooner!" she wrote. "Had my fair share of England for a while, time to get back to the real world and get our lives back. Thanks all for the support and love!"

Ben and Jackie with their daughter, Farrah

Ben and Jackie married in August 2019 after two weeks of dating, following his split from Una Healy. The couple are parents to daughter Farrah, who was born in May 2020.

