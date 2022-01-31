Bridgerton star Ruby Barker talks future of show - and we're intrigued! We don't know about you, but we can't wait for more episodes

With Bridgerton season two just around the corner, we're more excited than ever to return to the Regency-era world alongside the likes of Daphne Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington and Marina Thompson. Ruby, who plays Marina, sat down with HELLO! to tell us all about the new series…

Chatting about season two, she said: "I cannot wait, it’s going to be absolutely amazing. It’s going to be as spectacular, fabulous, colourful, funny and romantic as before! I’ve now met Simone Ashley – and I just can’t wait!"

WATCH: First look at season two

It has been a busy time for the actress, who recently became the face of the new Müllerlight campaign including everything from their classic smooth toffee to new limited addition flavours - as well as filming the second installment of the hit show. The star has made plenty of pals along the way, and was also full of praise for her co-star, Kathryn Drysdale, explaining: "I grew up watching her in St. Trinians. She’s just kind, funny, clever, sweet, and so supportive of everything I want to do – a real good egg!"

Ruby opened up about the role

While the series has already been renewed for an impressive four seasons, Ruby hinted at how far it can go, saying: "I couldn’t say – it could go on forever, but it could also not! Who knows!" She also remained coy about whether she would be appearing in the third instalment, joking: "I can’t answer that, I would love to tell you more, but I don’t want to annoy the powers that be!"

Of course, while making the season we would be seriously tempted to take an item or two home with us from the set, and Ruby was no different. "I took a dance card," she admitted. "In regency balls the girls would have a dance card, and would have to write down in pencil which Lord they were going to be dancing with.

We can't wait for season two!

"I didn’t take a dress or anything like that – that would have been crossing the line! But let’s put pressure on Shonda to open a Bridgerton Museum for all of the costumes, because all of the work that they did is just incredible. There was an army of costume makers, I’m not joking!"

