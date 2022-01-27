American Idol judges then-and-now - Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and more It's hard to believe the show is in its 20th season

American Idol has had its fair share of judges since it launched back in 2002 and to celebrate season 20 approaching, HELLO! are taking a look back at some of the celebrities behind the panel to see just how much - or how little - they've changed.

This year, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are reclaiming their seats as judges on the vocal talent show, but there have been a plethora of people before them too.

MORE: Luke Bryan's children star in emotional new video

Before we take a look at the current judges let's take a walk down memory lane to the beginning of the hit show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell gets candid about his weight loss

Who were the original judges on American Idol?

The very first season kicked off with Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson at the helm. They were such a success that the trio were judges together until season eight.

MORE: American Idol star stepping down ahead of new series

MORE: Luke Bryan's home in Nashville has an emotional backstory - details

Simon has certainly changed a lot. While his sense of style remains the same - and his haircut too - he had a health overhaul, and lost 60lbs in 2020.

Simon Cowell lost 60lbs

Randy also made his health a priority and shed an impressive 100lbs and he's still dedicated to his wellness to this day.

MORE: Katy Perry's daughter Daisy makes very rare appearance in new photo

He told the Today show: "Years ago, when Idol first started, I was like 358lbs I had to get it down. What I did is, I had gastric bypass.

Randy Jackson overhauled his health too and lost 100lbs

"I started Unify Health Labs, my own vitamin line. I had a food divorce is what I usually say. I had to let it all go and start over."

It's hard to believe Paula is turning 60 this year as she looks as good now as she did back then.

MORE: Luke Bryan's wife speaks out on false claims about American Idol absence

The star stepped in on a few occasions on the show after she left, much to the delight of viewers.

Paula Abdul has barely aged a day in 20 years

Who did Jennifer Lopez host American Idol with?

When American Idol mixed things up and got a fresh panel, fans were dubious. While they missed Randy, Simon and Paula's connection, the replacements didn't disappoint.

Katy Perry has mixed up her style many times over the years and is still fashion queen

Jenny from the Block hitmaker, Jennifer Lopez, took her seat for the last three seasons which aired on Fox.

She was joined by country music star Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. too. Keith's wife, Nicole Kidman, shared an epic throwback of her husband it has to be seen to be believed.

Lionel Richie continues his reign as a pop king and looks fabulous in his 70s

Who are the judges on American Idol season 20?

Singers Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are regrouping for the return of the show.

MORE: Katy Perry causes a stir in metallic dress - and her physique is unreal

They've been a team since the 16th season of American Idol and they can't wait to come back.

They'll be itching to discover new talent and a future superstar.

Luke Bryan continues to break hearts with that smile

The show has launched the careers of many singers including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry and Jennifer Hudson.

As for when season 20 of American Idol will premiere. 27 February is the date and it will air on ABC.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.