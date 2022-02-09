Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis posts rare loving tribute to her 'best friend' – 'I love you' Tobie works as a BSL interpreter

Strictly Come Dancing's Rose Ayling-Ellis has paid tribute to her "best friend" and "sidekick" in a sweet and rare personal message on Tuesday night.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis leaves Strictly cast member in tears over iconic Giovanni Pernice dance

The EastEnders actress shared a picture of herself sitting alongside her friend Tobi Leigh, who works as a BSL interpreter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice reveal intense backstage ritual

"Happy Birthday Tobi, my best friend, my sidekick, my businesswoman, my stylist, and thousand more words to describe what you are to me. I love you. @tobileigh__," she wrote alongside the sweet snap, which saw them dressed in jeans and bomber jackets as they celebrated the special day.

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis makes honest remark about 'crazy' Strictly experience

RELATED: Giovanni Pernice's deep connection and protectiveness over Rose Ayling-Ellis explained

Tobi loved the tribute and was quick to reply, commenting: "I love you so much my best friend."

Rose and Tobi posed for a sweet picture together on their fun night out

The picture was taken on Wednesday night, as Rose, Tobi and several other Strictly stars such as Neil Jones and Tilly Ramsay headed out to an arcade for a fun night out.

The gang played all sorts of competitive games, such as air hockey and basketball on their night off from the tour, which continues in Nottingham on Wednesday.

The Strictly stars have made the most of all their days off. Just last week, as they arrived in Sheffield, Rose and several other contestants headed off for a dip in the river Rivelin.

The Strictly tour will come to an end next week

Rose shared her experience on her Stories, posting fun pictures of herself in a warm poncho robe and slip-on shoes after taking to the freezing water.

However, not all went according to plan, as Sara Davies later revealed on her profile. Panning the camera to Rose's feet she asked: "Whose feet are these? What happened?" - prompting a sad-looking Rose to confess: "I slipped and I fell in the water so I've got a soaking wet shoe."

Despite the little hiccup, the gang, which included Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Tilly Ramsay, Maisie Smith and Rev. Kate Bottley, had a blast.