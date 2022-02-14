Where is No Return filmed? Find out about shooting locations here Sheridan Smith opened up about filming abroad

Sheridan Smith is back fronting ITV's new drama No Return on Monday evening and we can't wait for the next instalment in this gripping yet heartbreaking story.

The plot focuses on Kathy (Sheridan Smith) and her family whose trip to Turkey takes a sinister turn when her son is arrested and accused of a horrific crime.

Given the episodes take place while the Powell family are abroad, many are wondering whether the drama was filmed. Here's what we know…

The holiday, which sees Kathy and Martin's (Michael Jibson) son Noah arrested for sexual assault, takes place in a resort in Turkey. In real life, however, the bosses behind the show decided to film in Spain instead.

Danny Brocklehurst, No Return's creator, told ITV explained the reasons for shooting in Spain and not Turkey. "It would have been too complicated to shoot in Turkey, including the problems of the pandemic. The area of Spain we have chosen looks like Turkey anyway. All you need to do is change the signage."

The cast and crew filmed scenes in Spain

Leading star Sheridan, who has received high praise for her role as petrified mum Kathy, also opened up about filming in Spain. She told ITV ahead of the show's release: "The sun was blazing hot. They would come over with a brolly to try and keep us the same shade. But on the last day of filming I was like: 'Please, just let me enjoy these last rays! It's going to be raining when I get home.'"

It was extra special for mum-of-one Sheridan as she got to bring her young son, Billy, out to Spain with her. "It was a joy to be away and the fact that my little man got to come out as well was the icing on the cake."

The cast and crew headed to the beautiful Costa Del Sol town of Benalmadena to shoot the resort scenes. But that's not all, they also went to Malaga, to film shots for the prison where young Noah is held in the story. Elsewhere, the team also shot scenes back in the UK including in Manchester, Bolton and Liverpool.

