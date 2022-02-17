Dawn French reveals the cheeky comment she made when she met Prince Charles The Vicar of Dibley star is embarking on a new tour

Dawn French has revealed the very cheeky comment she made to Prince Charles when she met the royal at a film premiere – and it is classic Dawn humour!

The Vicar of Dibley actress shared the story during her appearance on this week's Graham Norton Show while discussing her upcoming one woman show, Dawn French is a Huge [Expletive].

WATCH: Dawn French appeared as a judge on new ITV show Walk the Line

"Everyone asked me not to be so cruel to myself, but it is true, it's probably true of everyone. It's a show about all the times I have done stupid things, which is alarmingly often. You name it, I have done it," she told the TV host.

"I was in the line-up to meet Prince Charles at the premiere of Narnia in which I played Mrs Beaver and when he asked me what I did in the film, I said, 'Tonight Your Royal Highness you will see my beaver.' I sort of smiled at him, he sort of twinkled at me and then moved on very quickly!"

Dawn French revealed the hilarious comment on Graham Norton

Dawn also opened up about her latest project, which comes in the form of a part in Kenneth Brannagh's Death on the Nile among a host of other big names including her long-time collaborator, Jennifer Saunders. "It is a beautiful film, and I was on my best behaviour. With Jennifer in it too the temptation to parody everyone was huge, but Ken Branagh is very strict."

Meanwhile, Dawn, who appeared on the BBC chat show alongside Andrew Garfield, Channing Tatum, Johannes Radebe, Rob Beckett and Natalie Imbruglia, revealed that she is set to reunite with Jennifer for more comedy work. "There are no plans [for a sketch show] at the moment, but we are doing something for Comic Relief this year," she explained.

"I think the time for the sketch show is over, but Jen and I are like kids when we get together and have lots of fun thinking about it – the likes of Line of Duty, Killing Eve and The Crown are just begging for it!"

