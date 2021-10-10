Dawn French shows off incredible update to hair transformation She's going from strength to strength!

Dawn French showed off a fabulous new look on social media at the weekend. Taking to Twitter, the actress and author shared a new snapshot taken at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

The comedy star was pictured with a cheeky grin on her face as she wore her light grey hair swept into a fabulous quiff.

The mum-of-one completed her glam look with a lovely smoky eye and pale lipstick and a black top with intricate flower embroidery on each shoulder.

In the caption, the 63-year-old made a joking reference to the 1990s film There's Something About Mary, writing: "There’s something about Dawnie…"

Her followers were quick to express their love for her hair transformation, writing: "Sorry, but your hair transformation is one of the greatest things I’ve seen in 2021," and: "You look great Dawn!"

Other fans shared details of their own makeovers, with one commenting: "I’m growing my hair upwards and getting a blue/lavender colour put through," and another chiming in: "I’ve gone grey too. Best decision I ever made."

The Victor of Dibley star is famous for her shoulder-length dark bob, but recently shared her plan to let all her dye grow out and have a grey bob in the future.

Dawn showed off her latest hair change on Twitter

She wrote on Twitter last month: "Cutting off all the old colour... gradually getting there with the grey... starting short... aiming at the ol' bob in full grey glory... It's a process... I'm not great at patience."

A few days ago, Dawn then revealed that inspired by Jamie Lee Curtis, she planned to rock short grey hair for a while.

Sharing a gorgeous selfie showing her natural grey hair in a short crop, she told her fans: "Hair update. I'm going for it big time. Chop chop. Bring on the silver. In my head, it's v Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Husband says it's actually v Anne Hegerty. Don't care… Both are ruddy KWEEEENS."

