Amy Robach prepares for 'frosty' reception as she bids farewell to GMA studios for important new assignment Where is she going?

Amy Robach is gearing up for something huge - and very, very cold! The GMA host gave her fans chills when she revealed she's about to depart from New York to head to Antarctica.

In an Instagram post she shared on Saturday, Amy thanked her friends for pushing her to embark on one more run before she leaves.

MORE: Amy Robach reflects on devastating health diagnosis in bittersweet post

She shared photos of them about to start a jog and captioned it: "Abbott Dash 5K with my gals!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach stuns in tiny bikini inside her impressive kitchen

"Thank you @deniserehrig and @nikespina for making me sign up and lace up this morning! Totally would’ve stayed in bed if it hadn’t been for you two. So great to get a race in before heading off to… Antarctica #abbottdashtothefinishline #5K #running #runners."

MORE: Lara Spencer shares heartfelt message to co-star Amy Robach

MORE: David Muir's special bond with GMA co-star Amy Robach

Her fans commented: "You're so inspirational, love it," and, "great job ladies," with another referencing her imminent departure. "You're going to Antarctica? How fabulous is that. I want to go too."

Amy squeezed in a run before she heads off to Antarctica

Amy will leave her home on the mission for an ABC News project on climate change. A statement by the network explained Amy's role. It read: "Good Morning America sends GMA3 and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach on a one-week expedition to Antarctica, providing a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells for our future.

MORE: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue announce news fans have been waiting for

MORE: Amy Robach sparks concern for her health in new photo

There are a whole host of ABC stars headed off around the globe to report on the critical issue.

Amy will leave her husband Andrew Shue in NY for a week

This includes her co-star and GMA meteorologist, Ginger Zee. The statement added:

"Chief meteorologist Ginger Zee will report from the planet's largest carbon capture plant in Iceland, the Maldives on the threat of rising sea levels, atop a wind turbine in Pennsylvania, and the United States' largest off-shore wind farm, looking ahead to the game-changing renewable energy future right off the nation's coast."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.