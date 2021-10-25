Oti Mabuse breaks silence following her and Ugo Monye's exit from Strictly Ugo became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Oti Mabuse has spoken out following her and her dance partner Ugo Monye's exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, last year's winner, Oti, shared a moving one-minute video in which Ugo shared his disappointment about not making it through to Halloween Week but thanked Oti for the "journey".

"So, our journey on Strictly is over, unfortunately for the two of us. We haven't quite made it to Halloween Week but Oti, thank you so much," Ugo began saying.

"Oh my goodness," Oti said with a sad face as he continued: "I think for me, all I wanted to do was get to it and considering who's left I think I absolutely reached the peak of my potential but it's just been an amazing journey. Thank you so much."

Oti and Ugo were voted off on Sunday

Oti was quick to compliment her dance partner, adding: "Thank you, I adore you. Thank you for your time and for pushing even with your injury. Honestly, thank you. And the fun, you've taught me something, you've taught me to have fun and enjoy every single moment.

"But another thing, to everyone who voted from week two up until this point, we appreciate it and you guys so much," Oti said towards the end of the video.

The couple were sad to not have made it to Halloween week

Captioning the clip, the 31-year-old simply wrote: "Going out feeling super grateful x @ugomonye you’re a legend, thank you to all who supported us."

Oti's fellow colleagues were quick to comment on the sweet post, with Nancy Xu writing: "Love you two."

Loose Women's Judi Love, who is currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, added: "Both so amazing love you both xx," whilst presenter Tess Daly remarked: "You will be missed."