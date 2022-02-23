This is Going to Hurt viewers have same reaction to episode three Ben Whishaw stars in the series

The BBC's latest comedy-drama, This is Going to Hurt, continued with its third episode on Tuesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The series is based on Adam Kay's best-selling memoir and follows a fictionalised version of the comedy writer during his time working as a junior doctor for the NHS.

The latest episode saw Shruti (Ambika Mod) care for a victim of domestic abuse on the labour ward while Adam (Ben Whishaw) mourned the death of a patient and finally introduced his boyfriend to his mother (Harriet Walter).

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the episode, which managed to address poignant and important topics while also providing lighter moments of comedy throughout.

Fans praised the latest instalment of the show

One person tweeted: "Episode three of #ThisIsGoingToHurt is the point where I realised how amazing it is while also finding it completely triggering while also crying/laughing throughout. The decision to watch weekly rather than binging the entire series has been a good one," while another added: "Episode three of #ThisIsGoingToHurt. A triumph. Harriet Walter [heart eye emoji]. Fantastic jokes. Thoroughly moving scenes. Just wonderful."

A third fan applauded Adam Kay for his work on the drama: "#ThisIsGoingToHurt is some of the best TV I’ve seen in an age. Bravo @amateuradam," while another agreed, adding: "@amateuradam as a fellow NHS worker (non-clinical mind), I was so deeply moved watching #ThisIsGoingToHurt. Heartbreakingly real, amazingly warm and a celebration of how dedicated the staff are. Well done for sharing your story and inspiring others to reach out for support."

Viewers applauded Ambika Mod for her performance as Shruti

Many fans also commented on Ambika Mod's compelling performance in the series, with one person tweeting: "#ThisIsGoingToHurt is phenomenal. Ben Wishaw is good but, wow, @ambikamod will blow you away," while another added: "Bafta nomination for Ambika Mod please."

A third fan addressed the actress in a tweet, writing: "Just finished watching #ThisIsGoingToHurt and your performance in it was utterly breathtaking. What an amazing show and what a shining star you are."

