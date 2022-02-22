Chloe viewers all have the same complaint about series finale Spoiler alert!

The BBC's new psychological thriller, Chloe, came to a conclusion on Monday night and viewers all have the same complaint about the twist ending.

The series stars Erin Doherty as Becky, a lonely young woman who becomes obsessed with her estranged friend Chloe's social media profile. When Chloe suddenly dies, Becky decides to infiltrate her friendship group - with dramatic repercussions.

WATCH: What did you think of the twist ending?

The final episode saw Becky uncover the events that led to Chloe's death, however, what exactly happened to her is less clear. By the end of the episode, it is obvious that Elliott was involved in Chloe's death in some way, but whether she jumped from the cliff or was pushed remains a mystery.

Viewers of the BBC thriller were left disappointed by the vague ending and took to Twitter to complain. One person wrote: "If there is no explanation of what was actually happening in #Chloe then may I have six hours of telly viewing time back, please? Thanks," while another added: "Disappointing ending to a fantastic show."

A third person agreed, tweeting: "First five episodes of #Chloe absolutely gripping! The last hour - meh. None the wiser!"

Fans were left disappointed by the ambiguous ending

Other fans of the show were left satisfied with the finale and took to social media to praise the ambiguous ending. One person tweeted: "Watched the final episode of #Chloe absolutely brilliant," while another added: "I loved it and the ambiguous ending was a surprise."

A third person commented: "What a fantastic ride. Loved watching #Chloe on @BBCiPlayer. Brilliantly actualised thriller by Alice Seabright, with a proper ending and lots of delicious gothic elements and motifs of isolation, confinement, nightmares, and the double. Highly recommend."

Viewers praised Erin Doherty's performance

Many viewers also applauded Erin Doherty for her compelling acting performance, with one person writing: "#Chloe brilliant drama and a phenomenal performance by the astounding Erin Doherty," while another added: "Erin Doherty in #Chloe is just fantastic. What a performance."

