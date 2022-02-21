Francesca Shillcock
BBC star Jay Blades took to Instagram on Monday to share a very personal message with accompanying photo – but assured fans he "wasn't sad". Get the details…
The Repair Shop star Jay Blades took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a very personal message in celebration of his birthday, but he also took the opportunity to reassure his fans in the process.
MORE: Repair Shop's Jay Blades shares heartbreaking personal post
Posting a photo showing him stood in a warehouse with his head bowed, Jay wrote in the caption: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY. Good morning all, I'm 52 today and I wanted to post this photo with my head down," before he added assuringly: "(Don’t worry I’m not sad)."
WATCH: Have you watched Jay Blades in his show, Yorkshire Workshop?
Jay added: "I'm doing this as a mark of respect to EVERYONE that got me here. Thank You. #happybirthdayeveryone." The craftsman then added a smiling-face emoji.
Needless to say, Jay's fans flooded the comments section to send him birthday wishes, as well as words of kindness for his important work. One person said: "Enjoy this day, Jay. Respect to you fella for the joy you bring to thousands of people."
Another wrote: "Happy birthday to you @jaybladesmbe you deserve every success and happiness today and always," as a third added: "Happy Birthday to a Gentleman who's come so far have a great day." A fourth agreed: "Oh bless you. Wishing you a very happy birthday Jay. We all love you. Have a great day."
MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades fights back tears in most heartbreaking episode to date
MORE: The Repair Shop stars' homes are all so different
Meanwhile, Jay and the rest of the Repair Shop crew faced a setback over the weekend while filming for new episodes of the beloved BBC show. Jay's co-star, Will Kirk, shared the news on Instagram on Friday that production was halted due to the extreme weather conditions.
Sharing a snap of the gorgeous surroundings at the Repair Shop barn with Will sat atop a fence, the woodwork restorer explained in the caption: "The calm before the storm. Filming at the barn has been cancelled today due to #stormeunice.
"I'm hoping it's not going to get blown away like in The Wizard of Oz! I hope you're all keeping safe!"
Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.