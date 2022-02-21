Jay Blades reassures fans after sharing very personal message The Repair Shop presenter was inundated with messages

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a very personal message in celebration of his birthday, but he also took the opportunity to reassure his fans in the process.

Posting a photo showing him stood in a warehouse with his head bowed, Jay wrote in the caption: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY. Good morning all, I'm 52 today and I wanted to post this photo with my head down," before he added assuringly: "(Don’t worry I’m not sad)."

Jay added: "I'm doing this as a mark of respect to EVERYONE that got me here. Thank You. #happybirthdayeveryone." The craftsman then added a smiling-face emoji.

Needless to say, Jay's fans flooded the comments section to send him birthday wishes, as well as words of kindness for his important work. One person said: "Enjoy this day, Jay. Respect to you fella for the joy you bring to thousands of people."

Another wrote: "Happy birthday to you @jaybladesmbe you deserve every success and happiness today and always," as a third added: "Happy Birthday to a Gentleman who's come so far have a great day." A fourth agreed: "Oh bless you. Wishing you a very happy birthday Jay. We all love you. Have a great day."

Meanwhile, Jay and the rest of the Repair Shop crew faced a setback over the weekend while filming for new episodes of the beloved BBC show. Jay's co-star, Will Kirk, shared the news on Instagram on Friday that production was halted due to the extreme weather conditions.

Sharing a snap of the gorgeous surroundings at the Repair Shop barn with Will sat atop a fence, the woodwork restorer explained in the caption: "The calm before the storm. Filming at the barn has been cancelled today due to #stormeunice.

"I'm hoping it's not going to get blown away like in The Wizard of Oz! I hope you're all keeping safe!"

