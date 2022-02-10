The Repair Shop's Jay Blades fights back tears in most heartbreaking episode to date The BBC programme often leaves its viewers in tears

TV presenter and craftsman Jay Blades was left holding back tears during this week's episode of The Repair Shop, which fans have branded one of the 'best' episodes ever.

The BBC star tasked his team of experts, including Dominic Chinea and audio expert Mark Stuckey, with repairing an old school jukebox for Geoff Clark – a widower from Sunderland who bought the beloved item with his late wife 40 years prior.

Geoff tragically lost his wife to cancer and the jukebox held many meaningful memories for him. So when Jay and Mark presented Geoff with his new and improved music maker, it was one of the most emotional moments seen on the show. The guest was left almost speechless, but told Jay in between tears: "It's alive and very beautiful."

Jay, who was also visibly emotional during the reveal, took to Twitter and Instagram to ask audiences what they thought of the episode after it aired on Wednesday evening. Many replied saying they were "in bits" watching the moment Geoff was presented with the jukebox.

Viewers branded the episode the best yet

One person said: "Fabulous, cried my eyes out when Moonlight Serenade was played. I'm from Sunderland like that gentleman too. I hope the restored jukebox gives him great comfort." Another wrote: "Oh dear lord, it's the jukebox episode… this has got to be the most heartbreaking restoration ever."

A third added: "I think two of the items, the clock and the jukebox was two of the best items I've seen repaired on your program. The jukebox showed that sometimes you get an item that is not as easy as the repairer makes it look. Takes a bit of thought. Great program as always."

Elsewhere in the episode, as the synopsis explains: "Engineer Frank Black from Glasgow has brought in the Repair Shop's oldest item yet: a 400-year-old wall clock that has laid broken in a box under the stairs for nearly 70 years. Horologist Steve Fletcher relishes every part of the extensive restoration of this impressive clock, as he reveals the various issues and previous fixes."

