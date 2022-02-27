Euphoria fans have a lot to say ahead of the series finale after show shares new photo Viewers are dubious of what will happen

Anything could happen during 27 February's much anticipated Euphoria season two finale. Fans are already freaking out as they excitedly – and anxiously – wait for its release.

Since its season two release in early 2022, watchers of the series have consistently flooded social media with their thoughts on the show along with viral TikToks and memes galore, affectionately calling the days new episodes come out, "Euphoria Sundays."

The excitement and curiosity over what is going to happen in the beloved character's lives has been building up for years now, as the first season aired in 2019, and fans had to wait nearly three years to see more.

WATCH: An exciting clip of season two

Ahead of the finale, the show's official Instagram posted a behind-the-scenes picture of Chloe Cherry and Angus Cloud, who play Faye and Fezco, amassing a whopping one million likes.

Fans rushed to the comments to release their anxieties over what's going to happen, particularly for the show's rising star, Angus, who viewers have completely fallen in love with. "I'M SO NERVOUS," one fan expressed, while another wrote that they were: "Low key stressed," as others said: "I've never been more nervous and excited for the finale of a show," and even: "I swear HBO if you do anything to Fez I'm canceling my account."

Angus and Chloe smile for a behind-the-scenes snap

Euphoria has catapulted into stardom several up and coming stars. Fans have seemingly taken a liking largely to Angus, who in fact had no acting experience prior to the show.

The heartthrob, who plays a "drug dealer with a heart of gold" has detailed how he was walking a Manhattan street when a casting agent walked up to him and asked him if he would audition.

The beloved cast at the show's premiere

Another star that has left fans fascinated with her life is Sydney Sweeney, who also starred in HBO's White Lotus. Sydney previously revealed an impressive hidden talent on her TikTok, "Syds Garage" where she shows off her car mechanic skills as she repairs vintage cars.

The long awaited season finale airs on HBO 27 February at 9pm EST.

