Outlander star Caitríona Balfe breaks silence following criticism from fans

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe has spoken out after receiving criticism from viewers following the announcement that she will not be attending the show's season six premiere in person alongside her co-star Sam Heughan.

The actress, who plays Claire Fraser in the smash-hit Starz Play series, was forced to defend herself after fans attacked her choosing to tune in virtually to the event, which is taking place in London on Thursday 24 February. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "To all those saying it's shameful I'm not there in person, I understand you're disappointed but I also ask for some understanding as a new mom.

She added: "I'm trying to do the best I can and not being able to fly across the world like I used to is a change but we are adapting…."

In a follow-up tweet, she added: "I'll be there virtually for red carpet and panel and it's not @Outlander_STARZ's fault … We're all trying to give you all the best experience we can in new and challenging circumstances."

Caitríona and Sam will not be together for the season six premiere

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with messages of support for the actress, with one person writing: "Can't believe these disrespectful comments & so sorry you had to say this. Looking forward to the premiere and to see you shine in S6," while another said: "Caitríona, you never EVER need to explain for putting your family first. You are a role model to all of us. You're going to be incredible virtually as well."

A third person added: "A majority of us understand this - and those in the UK and US able to see you virtually - should be lucky indeed. Your family, your wee one and everything else come first."

The Claire Fraser actress defended herself after fans attacked her online

Edith Bowman, who will be hosting a panel event with the cast of the show at the premiere event, also defended her. "You are amazing. An inspiring woman and mum xxxxx," she wrote to which Caitríona replied: "Sorry to miss you in person @edibow but I know my peeps will take good care of you xxx."

Caitríona will be tuning into the panel from Los Angeles, where she is currently with her husband Tony McGill and six-month-old son.

It's believed the actress is in the city to attend the Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony on Sunday evening, where she is in the running for best supporting actress for her role in Belfast. The cast of the film has collectively received a nod for best ensemble, while Caitríona is the only star up for an individual prize.