1883's Isabel May has sweetest exchange with on-screen mom Faith Hill Tim McGraw is also in the Paramount+ show

1883 fans are anticipating Sunday's finale of the show, where Elsa Dutton's fate will be revealed.

The series has been a huge hit with fans who will be disappointed when it comes to an end, as will the cast and crew – who have formed tight bonds throughout the filming process.

During an interview on Entertainment Tonight, co-stars Isabel Dutton, who plays Elsa in the show, and Faith Hill, who plays Margaret, chatted about their off-screen relationship. Isabel got emotional after hearing that Faith considers her as a "fourth daughter" during a sweet exchange.

VIDEO: Faith Hill shares painful memory filming 1883

Asking what that meant to her to hear that, the actress replied: "It means the world. It makes me very emotional because I love them dearly and I do feel almost like their family now and just being able to be part of it, it's a dream come true. Sometimes I pinch myself in the morning just to know it's all real."

She added: "They are such beautiful souls and they've taken such good care of me, and looked out for me like they are my parents. It's a dream come true. I can't believe I get to do it. I really can't.

1883 star Isabel May got emotional as she chatted with co-star Faith Hill

"They are the most authentic and kind individuals I've ever met."

In the latest episode, Chasing Clouds, which aired last Sunday, Isabel's character was shot with an arrow, and viewers are now waiting to find out whether or not she survives.

There have been fan theories pointing to clues behind her both surviving and dying, and there's guaranteed to still be some twists and turns along the way.

Faith Hill and Isabel May are incredibly close - and play mother and daughter in the hit show

Elsa is a breakout role for Isabel, with the show propelling her into the spotlight. She was always destined to play the character, with the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, recently revealing that he had written Elsa just for Isabel.

Chatting to Wide Open Country, she said: "He [Taylor] said, 'I haven't written it yet but you're Elsa and I want you to be Elsa, do you want to be Elsa?' I said, of course, I want to be Elsa. Then he outlined what it would entail and what story he wanted to tell, and yeah, I just was swept away."

