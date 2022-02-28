Sam Heughan reveals Outlander made this change to Claire and Jamie's scenes – and fans will be delighted The actor is gearing up for the return of the StarzPlay show

Sam Heughan has opened up about his upcoming scenes as heartthrob Jamie Fraser and his on-screen wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the brand new series of Outlander.

The actor, who became a household name after debuting in the historical time-travelling drama back in 2014, revealed in an interview recently that despite the show making a big change to its run by having fewer episodes, fans can look forward to more scenes with Jamie and Claire on their own.

WATCH: Sam Heughan shares steamy new clip of Jamie and Claire Fraser from season six

Sam explained there are "somehow more" scenes of the on-screen couple enjoying domestic life and simply "enjoying" being in each other's company. So fans won't be missing out on some quality time with the Frasers regardless of the short series.

"You never get to see the domestic daily life of a couple who actually make things work," Sam told the Radio Times, adding: "We do somehow spend more time with them. There are some lovely moments where you see Jamie and Claire just being in each other's company." We can't wait!

Fans were naturally a little disheartened when Outlander announced season six would only consist of eight instalments – but viewers can be assured it'll be just as action-packed.

Sam Heughan attended the premiere for Outlander last week

Meanwhile, Sam recently attended the world premiere for Outlander last week and spoke to HELLO! about his excitement despite his co-star being absent from the event.

Sam said: "Cait's in America, she's just had a child and right now, with everything going on in the world, we're just glad she can be a part of it virtually."

He added that although Caitríona's absence was felt at the event, the rest of the cast were more than making up for it. "We have a large contingent of a very troublesome cast so watch out tonight!"

The Irish actress was unable to join Sam and other cast members, including Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, and author Diana Gabaldon at the London event, but appeared on her own red carpet in LA, where she is currently with her husband Tony McGill and six-month-old son.

