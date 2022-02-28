Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge sends heartfelt message to eldest daughter in sweet post The Channel 4 star is a father-of-four

Escape to the Chateau presenter Dick Strawbridge is currently touring the UK with his wife and their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, for their stage show Dare to Do It.

But it seems the 62-year-old clearly makes time for his other two children, Charlotte and James, who he shares with his ex-wife, Brigit Strawbridge Howard. The Channel 4 presenter took to Twitter to send a message to his daughter, who has been enjoying some travelling adventures on her own.

Sharing a series of colourful photographs, Charlotte wrote: "Some of the colours in my world from the past few days in Buenos Aires."

Dick took the opportunity to write a sweet message in response, referring to their own tour of the UK: "Been thinking about you!! If we're name dropping … we've just finished in our performance in Worthing never mind Buenos Aires!! Your daddy loves you x."

It's clear that Dick has a strong bond with both of his older children from his previous relationship, as he was also seen in a sweet photo alongside his son, James, who has been supporting their Dare to Do It tour.

Dick is now married to his wife Angel and they share Arthur and Dorothy

"Excited to go and watch my Dad and Angela’s Dare to Do It tour tomorrow night @escape_to_the_chateau @plymouthpavilions Break a leg! X," wrote James along with the smiling snap.

Dick and Brigit wed back in 1982 and were together for 28 years before they eventually split in 2010. Brigit is an environmental activist who is particularly interested in bees and other pollinating insects. Her book Dancing with Bees: A Journey Back to Nature, was published back in 2019.

Dick married Angel Adoree in 2015 and both front the Channel 4 programme which has made them household names. Arthur, nine, and Dorothy, eight, also make regular appearances in the lifestyle show and can be seen in many family photos posted on social media.

