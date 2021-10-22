Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show The GMA star had some news

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news.

The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.

Lara captioned the snapshot of herself: "When worlds collide! What a treat to be shooting my new @hgtv show in my hometown-and all by coincidence!

"Garden City, NY-you will always have my heart. #strongislandproud (ps-season 2 of "Everything But The House" premieres in April!)."

However, some of her fans thought she was making her old show, Flea Market Flip, again and were sorely disappointed to discover it wasn't so.

"Is flea market flip still in production? Hope so," wrote one about the show which ended in 2012, and another asked: "New episodes of Flea Market Flip?" and a third said: "Love this show! But we need to bring back flea market flip!"

Lara was filming Everything But the House

It was only recently that Lara shared the exciting news that her show was returning for a second season and also admitted she wanted Flea Market Flip to make a comeback too.

Alongside two images of herself, she wrote: "Wanted to post a couple of shots from season one of a show I created called 'Everything But The House' because...We JUST got word that we have been renewed for SEASON TWO!!!! "

Lara continued: "Thanks @hgtv AND @discoveryplus for giving us a 10 episode order to show viewers how to find hidden cash right in your own home.

When Lara isn't working she's a mom to her two children

"We will be shooting all fall and winter to bring you new shows this spring! (I know lots of you miss Flea Market Flip. Me too. I am working hard on bringing my beloved show back, but in the meantime I promise, if you liked FMF, you will love #EBTH!)."

