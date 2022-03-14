The Ipcress File viewers all saying same thing about episode two Joe Cole stars as Harry Palmer

ITV's new spy drama, The Ipcress File, continued on Sunday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about episode two.

The series, which is a reboot of the 1965 spy film, follows working-class sergeant Harry Palmer, who becomes a spy in order to avoid an eight-year stint in military prison.

The latest episode saw Harry (Joe Cole) continue his undercover mission in search for a missing British nuclear scientist. While a tip-off from a key witness draws Jean (Lucy Boynton) and Palmer closer to the truth, their discovery only opens the door to a more chilling mystery.

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter after the episode ended to praise the drama, with one person writing: "A cracking adaptation of a great book. This is the quality drama we need. Stylish, great acting and 60s England swinging like a pendulum do. You've got to follow this up with another series."

Viewers praised the "brilliant" second episode

A second viewer tweeted: "That went so quickly. Just brilliant, best thing ITV have done for ages," while a third agreed, adding: "This is really rather excellent #theipcressfile."

A third fan of the show commented on the stylish 1960s era costumes: "I caught up with #TheIpcressFile on ITV. I loved the film and I love this. I mean I am obsessed with the 1960s aesthetic anyway so this is right up my street. Why can’t everyone dress like this anymore? Men, please start wearing bowler hats again."

Fans commented on the 1960s style costumes

Some viewers continued to notice the show's use of the Dutch camera angle, which was employed by the director of the 1965 film, Sidney J. Furie. One person wrote: "This show's commitment to the Dutch angle is admirable," while another added: "Did they really have to shoot every shot in #theipcressfile at a severe angle? Anytime anyone is sat down I'm expecting them to slide into a wall."

The Ipcress File continues on Sundays at 9pm on ITV. The full boxset is available on ITV Hub.

