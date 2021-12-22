Nicola Coughlan shares emotional goodbye to Derry Girls – and fans are devastated The Channel 4 comedy is ending after three series

Nicola Coughlan has shared an emotional photo after wrapping series three of Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls. The actress, who plays Clare Devlin in the show, posted a Polaroid photo showing her alongside fellow Derry Girls star Louise Harland, who plays Orla McCool.

The 34-year-old wrote: "Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride," which prompted many of Nicola's fans to comment underneath mourning the end of the BAFTA winning sitcom.

One person said: "Noooo one more season and a movie please," as another wrote: "Shedding a tear I would say you could easy get a season four but as they say better to go out in glory than a whimper thanks for the memories."

A third added: "Devastated, I've totally been reliving my youth through Derry Girls, exact replica, Portnoo for the 12th, Take That in the Kings Hall. Been there, done that, got the t-shirt."

Nicola, who is also known for her role as Penelope Featherington in Netflix smash Bridgerton, will reprise her role for the third and final series alongside Louise and the rest of the cast including Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llwellyn.

Nicola shared this photo on social media to mark the end of series three

Fans were gutted to hear that Derry Girls would not return for a fourth series, as announced by the show's creator Lisa McGee. Posting the news on Twitter, she wrote: "It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series.

"Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly… very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Norther Ireland enters a more hopeful phase - which was a small, magical window of time.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved… Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure."

