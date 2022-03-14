Katharine McPhee poses in stunning black number with husband for special event The star performed at the Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night in Arizona

Katharine McPhee absolutely wowed at the Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix, Arizona at the weekend. The stunning performer made the most of the Stardust Dreams theme on Saturday and attended the event in a stunning black gown with a glitter neckline - and we’re obsessed!

During the event, the star posed with her husband, David Foster, before amazing the crowds with a performance where she stood on the piano while showcasing her incredible voice!

WATCH: Katharine performing with her husband

The very special event, which was relaunched for the first time this year since 2019 due to the pandemic, raised more than $5 Million at its inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night, a result of a merger between Gateway and Celebrity Fight Night in 2021.

Katherine with her husband David

The star-studded event also welcomed Reba McEntire, Pitbull and CeeLo Green. Speaking about the event, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Vice-Chair at Gateway for Cancer Research and Celebrity Fight Night said: "After two years away, the Gateway team hoped to reinvigorate and reinvent Celebrity Fight Night with a renewed purpose and sharpened fundraising focus, but we’re absolutely thrilled that tonight was so well-received, and, more importantly, so successful in raising funds for the trials that need our support."

We're obsessed with her dress!

"Nearly everyone is eventually touched by cancer, either personally or through loved ones, and it’s our goal—with the support of Celebrity Fight Night and their amazing team–to ensure that every patient and family member gets the support they need until the day that we no longer fear a cancer diagnosis."

