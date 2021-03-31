Country Comfort: will there be a season two? The Katharine McPhee led series has been a hit with viewers

Brand new musical sitcom Country Comfort is the latest feel-good offering from Netflix.

MORE: Country Comfort star Eddie Cibrian opens up about wife LeAnn Rimes' cameo on show

The series, which stars Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian, only landed on the site recently but viewers have been quickly making their way through season one only to be left with the same question: will there be a second season? We did some investigating and here's what we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Country Comfort season one is now on Netflix

Will there be a season two of Country Comfort?

Sadly, Netflix is yet to greenlight season two of Country Comfort. Given that the first season only landed on the streaming giant last month, it seems likely that fans will have to wait a little while before an official announcement is made.

The good news is that the show has broken into Netflix's Top 10 list both in the US and UK, meaning that it has been one of the most watched shows on the site. Since Netflix likes to gauge the response from subscribers before confirming whether they will renew a show, it's definitely a good sign.

The series has been one of Netflix's most watched shows

If the show does get renewed, be prepared to wait even longer. Season one was filmed over a year ago in February 2020 in front of a live studio audience, something a bit tricky to do at the moment because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Lucifer confirms release date for season 5B - and it's sooner than you think

MORE: Netflix show Call My Agent to get UK remake

What will happen in Country Comfort season two?

The first season introduced us to aspiring country singer Bailey who takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau and his five children. While she initially struggled to be accepted by the children, she eventually won them over and the ten episodes ended with Bailey and the kids forming a band and entering a singing competition - although it's not known if they won or not.

Could there be a romance between Bailey and Beau in season two?

MORE: Katharine McPhee's home with David Foster and baby Rennie is the dream

Another huge question is whether Beau and Bailey eventually get together. Although season one showed the dad happily coupled up with new girlfriend Summer, it's clear he has a huge amount of admiration and fondness for the country singer, so it's possible that there could be the beginnings of a romance there.

What have fans been saying about Country Comfort?

Fans have been loving the series, with many taking to social media to say they had watched the whole series in one sitting and were desperate for more episodes. One person wrote: "Just binge watched all of the episodes of Country Comfort tonight. I'm hoping there's a second season!"

"Just finished Country Comfort and I'm in a puddle of tears! So wholesome so beautiful," another fan tweeted, while a third said: "I'm here for this wholesome southern content. The Nashville meets Sound of Music type of vibe. It was *actually* perfect.""

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.