Nicola Coughlan reveals positive COVID diagnosis alongside heartbreaking Bridgerton news

Nicola Coughlan took to social media to reveal that she had a heartbreaking health update to share alongside an upsetting piece of news for Bridgerton fans.

The actress shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, had to miss out on the premiere event for the second season.

Along with a picture of herself sporting her red carpet look, which just ended up being a bathrobe and a towel wrapped around her head, Nicola sported a fully made-up face and stunning jewelry.

She wrote with her stunning shot: "My Bridgerton Premiere look- a little different than expected.

"So I've been struck down with Miss Rona and I'm missing our first premiere - heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night.

Nicola revealed she had tested positive for COVID

She even described her look as "infectious virus but make it fashion," keeping fans' spirits high as they inundated her with love and support.

Her co-star Charithra Chandran wrote: "We'll miss you so much my lovely," with her close friend Jonathan Van Ness boosting her up by saying: "But you look [expletive] hot tho," along with a few flame emojis.

A fan commented: "We love you Nicola and we'll miss you there!!! Hope you recover soon," and another added: "Sparkling even in this situation. Get well, that's all that matters," with a third also saying: "Feel better real soon, Nicola! I wish I looked as good when I was struck!"

The Derry Girls star reprised her role as Penelope Featherington, the youngest of the Featherington sisters, who was also revealed at the end of the season to be the mysterious Lady Whistledown.

The star returned to play Penelope Featherington on the hit Shondaland series

The red carpet premiere for the Netflix hit takes place Tuesday while the season officially drops on the streaming platform on 25 March.



