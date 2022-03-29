Who is Gareth Malone? Meet the choirmaster here The musician is starring on this week's Great British Bake Off

Gareth Malone is one of Britain's best-known choirmasters, who has spent much of his career bringing choral music to the masses thanks to his TV series, concert tours and recordings.

And now, this week will see the musician head into the Great British Bake Off tent to take part in the baking competition in aid of Stand Up to Cancer. But what else do we know about him? Keep reading to find everything you need to know before we watch Gareth in action on Bake Off…

Who is Gareth Malone?

Gareth Malone OBE is a 46-year-old choirmaster who was born in London on 9 November 1975. He is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Music and he was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of East Anglia and Freedom of the City of London in 2010.

He first appeared on TV in the three-part BAFTA award-winning series The Choir for BBC, tackling the task of teaching choral singing to people who don't have much singing experience. After its first episode aired in 2006, Gareth starred in three more series for the BBC; The Choir: Boys Don’t Sing, The Choir: Unsung Town, and one of his most famous projects, The Choir: Military Wives.

Gareth is taking part in this year's Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off

Speaking of his love of singing, Gareth told the BBC: "At primary school there was a choir of older children that I looked up to and wanted to emulate. I suppose that's where the interest started. I did all the usual primary school singing activities, Christmas carols and big singalongs... I think I liked it more than most of the other children! My second school had a great little singing group and I think that cemented my sense that singing was something fun."

What else has Gareth Malone starred in?

Apart from The Choir, Gareth has taken part in a number of singing reality TV series. He appeared on BBC's Pitch Battle as a judge back in 2017, which was inspired by the 2012 film, Pitch Perfect. He also fronted the American version of The Choir - It Takes A Choir - back in 2013. In 2011, Gareth tried his hand at kids TV, presenting two seasons of The Big Performance on CBBC in 2011 and 2012.

This week, he's giving baking a go as he's set to appear on The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer alongside fellow celebrities Laura Whitmore, Ruby Wax and Yung Filly.

Gareth Malone and his wife Becky

What is Gareth Malone's secret to a successful choir?

Gareth told the BBC: "A passion for singing is the vital ingredient in any performance. As an audience member you want to know that people love getting together to sing. In the best choirs they sing music that suits their level. On top of that you need inspiration and a lot of hard work."

Is Gareth Malone married and does he have children?

Gareth is married to English teacher Becky Malone. They live in North London. Gareth and Becky share two children: a daughter called Esther, who was born in 2010 and a son, Gilbert, born in 2013.

