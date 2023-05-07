The Prince and Princess of Wales surprise well-wishers in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they made a surprise walkabout in Windsor on Sunday afternoon.

Beaming from ear to ear, the royal couple paused to shake hands and chat with concert-goers lining the Long Walk ahead of the star-studded coronation concert taking place this evening.

For the special occasion, Princess Kate looked lovely wearing a powder blue jacket, a white T-shirt and a pair of ultra-flattering tailored trousers. She accesorised with pearl drop earrings and slipped on a pair of stylish Veja trainers.

She wore her glossy chestnut locks down loose and highlighted her naturally elegant features with a pop of rosy blusher.

Prince William, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a smart navy suit.

© James Whatling Kate surprised fans in Windsor

Thousands of street parties are expected to be held across the country, with people encouraged to come together for a Coronation Big Lunch.

© James Whatling Princess Kate looked lovely in blue

The Prince and Princess of Wales aren't the only royals taking part in coronation celebrations across the country. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch in Cranleigh, while the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attending the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, meanwhile, will attend a big lunch in Windsor.

Prince William and Princess Kate's surprise visit comes after the royal couple donned their finest threads for the coronation of King Charles III. The duo were accompanied by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they made their way into Westminster Abbey ahead of the historic ceremony.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis accompanied the Prince and Princess of Wales

For the special occasion, Princess Kate and her mini-me daughter Princess Charlotte twinned in white. Kate's outfit was made in an ivory silk crepe material, with silver bullion and threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – to signify the four nations of the UK.

Like mother, like daughter, Princess Charlotte similarly donned a custom Alexander McQueen dress. And in a show of unity, both royal ladies completed their looks with matching bespoke headpieces made in a collaboration between milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. Stunning!

