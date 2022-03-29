Outlander viewers thrilled as episode five promo reveals fan favourite character's return

Outlander season six is well underway, and although fans have been thoroughly enjoying the series so far, they will be delighted to hear that they have an extra special treat to look forward to in this weekend's episode.

In the preview for season sixth's fifth episode, titled 'Give Me Liberty', fan favourite Lord John Grey, played by Australian actor David Berry, can be seen making an appearance for the first time this season. In the 30-second clip, he cautions Sam Heughan's Jamie Fraser about getting involved in the coming conflicts. "Jamie, it is dangerous…" he warns. Check it out below...

According to the synopsis, the episode will see Claire and Jamie travel to Wilmington to attend a Loyalist event in honour of the Scottish heroine Flora MacDonald, and it seems that it's there that they cross paths with Lord John.

It's not known if Lord John's comeback will be confined to just episode five, but nevertheless, fans were over the moon to see him once again. Taking to Twitter, one thrilled fan wrote: "OMG LORD JOHN IS BACK NEXT WEEK AND ALL IS RIGHT WITH THE WORLD #Outlander."

Are you excited to see Lord John again?

"Seeing Lord John Grey is going to be in next week's episode is EVERYTHING! #Outlander," a second added while someone else wrote: "David Berry coming back for 605 is the only thing that matters #LordJohnGrey #Outlander."

Viewers last saw Lord John in season five's penultimate episode when it was revealed that he was heading back to England as his stepson had become the Earl of Ellesmere but was too young to take care of the estate alone. The decision devastated Jamie, as the two had grown to become close friends since reuniting.

Many fans believed that David Berry had left the show for good

David even took to Instagram with a farewell message after the episode aired, leading many to believe that he had perhaps decided to bow out of the show for good. Alongside a photo of him and Sam drinking whisky, he wrote: "Don't like goodbyes, tears or sighs."

Given that David did not attend the season six premiere or take part in any of the season six celebrations, it did appear as if he was gone for good. For once, we're happy to have been proven wrong!

