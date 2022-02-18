Matt Baker sends sweet message to Kate Middleton – read it here The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on CBBC

The Duchess of Cambridge captivated the nation on Sunday when she read The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark on CBBC to mark Children's Mental Health Week.

Following her reading, the royal was inundated with lovely messages praising her, and one came from former The One Show presenter Matt Baker. The star was incredibly impressed by Kate's reading, and he paid a lovely compliment, writing: "Welcome to the Childrens BBC Presenters Club." He finished his post with a heart emoji. Although the Duke and Duchess are yet to respond, Matt's comment did get a lot of love from others.

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge gives reading of The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark

The official CBBC Instagram account posted two laughing emojis, while one fan responded: "I used to watch you a lot when I was an aupair. I think I've learnt the most of my English from CBeebies."

Matt has a lot experience of presenting children's television, with the 44-year-old having been a presenter on Blue Peter from 1999 to 2006.

During his run on the show, he was known for his enthusiasm and physical prowess, with him passing the recruitment course for both the Royal Marines and the Parachute Regiment.

Matt was a presenter on Blue Peter for a number of years

After reading the story on Sunday evening, the mum-of-three concluded: "Wow, what an encouraging tale."

Kate went on: "We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little owl friend, Plop. But, as Mrs Barn Owl said, it’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind.

"And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it's time for bed. Night, night, and sleep tight."

Kate gave the reading on Sunday evening

The Duchess chose the book because it reflects this year's Children's Mental Health Week theme of Growing Together, and the scene around her was such a soothing sight.

With a hot chocolate close at hand and two soft toy owls nearby, the Duchess smiled at the camera, while behind her, one of the show’s trademark soft yellow bugs watched on from inside a den made of tree branches.

Kate, who is known for her love of building dens with her children and is a passionate believer in the mental health benefits of getting outdoors, was following in the footsteps of other Bedtime Stories celebrities, including Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hardy.

