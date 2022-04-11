This Morning's Vernon Kay forced to apologise after guest's on-air blunder The presenter is hosting with Josie Gibson this week

This Morning's Vernon Kay was forced to apologise on Monday's show after the programme's resident chef, Clodagh Mckenna, swore live on-air.

The 46-year-old was showing viewers how to make Easter sauces in preparation for the upcoming holiday when she let slip a curse word.

WATCH: Vernon Kay apologises after on-air blunder

While tending to her culinary creation, Clodagh was recalling a story from her training days when she accidentally swore. "I remember 22 years ago when I first started training as a chef. I was in the Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ballymaloe House and the late Mrs Allen saw that I put [the tin] into the dishwasher in the washing area and she picked it up and said: 'Who put this in the dishwasher," and I was like: '[expletive], it's me.'"

Vernon was quick to add: "And obviously we apologise for your language."

Not realising her error, Clodagh responded: "Oh did I just say - No, I said shoot!"

"It doesn't matter what you said because we know what you said," Vernon added, jokingly, before the chef said: "I'm so sorry."

Clodagh swore during her cooking segment

"Yeah. I apologise for the language," Vernon repeated.

Clodagh then said "Sorry," seven times before continuing with her segment.

Viewers took to Twitter to address the blunder, with some uncertain whether she swore or not. One person wrote: "Did Clodagh just say a naughty word, or did she say 'shoot'?"

Vernon is hosting the show with Josie this week

Another person was certain that she did in fact swear, writing: "Clodagh always drops a swear bomb lol," while another added: "No you did not say shoot Clodagh," alongside laughing face emojis.

Vernon hosted the programme alongside Josie Gibson on Monday and will be filling in for regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for the rest of the week while they enjoy a well deserved Easter break.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary fronted the show last week before handing the reigns over to Vernon and Josie. However, Holly and Phillip fans will be pleased to know that the presenting duo will be back on the show from Tuesday 19 April.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV.

