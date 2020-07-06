Idris Elba's wife Sabrina reveals the surprising person who calmed her down before their wedding The pair got married back in April 2019…

If you haven't watched Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Happy Hour yet, you've seriously been missing out. One that really needs to get on your viewing list is her Q&A with Hollywood superstar Idris Elba and his gorgeous wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. The three are good friends and for those who don't know, Charlotte was Sabrina and Idris's makeup artist on their wedding day.

Sabrina glowing makeup base consisted of Hollywood Flawless Filter in shade 6, Magic Away shade 9 to highlight, Medium/dark Contour Wand followed by Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder in shade 3 to set

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury

During the 45-minute chat, the couple chatted with Charlotte about life on lockdown, his 'Sexiest Man in the World' title, their newest venture lifestyle brand Sable Labs, and of course their special day which Charlotte was a part of.

In fact, during the IGTV Sabrina revealed that it was, in fact, the world-renowned makeup artist who relaxed her before she said 'I do'.

She told Charlotte: "I was so nervous sitting in that chair about to get ready and you just got right in between my lap and you came in real close and you were like 'You're good! You're going to be beautiful, don't worry…,' and it was just the most calming experience. I went out feeling like 'Damn, I am that girl!'

She continued: "I am just so eternally grateful of you for that because everything was just so fast fast fast and you were just like, 'Sit down, relax!'"

Sabrina wore Matte Revolution Lipstick in M.I. Kiss on her wedding day

Idris agreed with his wife, saying that his time in the makeup chair was "a special time".

Charlotte described their wedding day as a "fairytale" and told them she didn't want to leave because there was "so much love in the room".

The gang got onto the subject of music and Idris revealed that he's hoping to start a family band after lockdown, while he let slip that Sabrina was learning to play the cello.

Sabrina told Charlotte: "I used to play the violin when I was younger and then I bought a cello and I was like, 'Ok, this is not the same thing, but I'll get the hang of it'. And then Idris was so sweet - for my birthday he was so thoughtful and got me some cello lessons so I am going to go IN."

Charlotte is certainly a fan of Idris's DJ skills, and the trio laughed at how she was the last to leave the dance floor on their wedding day. "Charlotte, you're a raver," Idris joked.

VIDEO: Watch the full interview

