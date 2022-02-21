Robin Roberts makes fans emotional with remarkable revelation about time with GMA

Robin Roberts has revealed she reached a major milestone about her time on Good Morning America, and fans and co-workers alike have inundated her comments with support.

The GMA star took to Instagram to acknowledge that it has been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to the beloved morning show after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.

In 2012, Robin underwent a bone marrow transplant after developing myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood disorder affecting the bone marrow and sometimes referred to as preleukemia.

The television host shared a nostalgic picture of herself along with her co-hosts at the time, George Stephanopoulos, Sam Champion, Lara Spencer, and George Elliott.

Robin began her heartfelt post with: "Totally forgot until this popped up on my feed…" She went on to say: "9 years ago today I was blessed to return to @goodmorningamerica after my bone marrow transplant. Vividly remember what I said: 'I've been waiting 174 days to say Good Morning America!'"

Robin's post about the emotional milestone

Fans as well as fellow television hosts rushed to congratulate the star on the major milestone. Sam admitted he got very emotional upon learning of the anniversary, and wrote: "This is the first thing I saw this morning… and I was pretty much overwhelmed. The emotions and feelings all came rushing back. The fear of your diagnosis, the difficulty of your recovery, the bond of friendship we all shared!"

The GMA crew

Co-hosts Ginger Zee and Lara commented: "Beautiful" and "Yazzzz" respectively, along a slew of heart emojis. ABC star and Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, wrote: "So proud of your strength and resilience."

Robin concluded her anniversary post with meaningful advice to all her fans and followers: "Reminder to all that this too shall pass." She routinely blesses her fans with advice on her Glam Fam series on Instagram, and today's was: "Dare to pray bold prayers, dare to ask for the impossible."

