Robin Roberts and Ginger Zee brings fans to tears with special Good Morning America moment Joshua Biyoyouwei, who suffers from sickle-cell, is an advocate for Be the Match

Robin Roberts and Ginger Zee left fans in tears on Wednesday when they gifted a special family a check for $10,000.

Joshua Biyoyouwei, who suffers from sickle-cell, is an advocate for Be the Match which encourages people to register to help others find their life-saving cure, and he was joined by his mom Vera and sister Jaira on Good Morning America.

The 14-year-old had a stroke when he was a baby, and has yet to find a bone marrow match which is the only potential cure.

During their appearance on the show, Robin spoke to the family about the difficulties they face with Joshua's wheelchair and the family was also gifted a Rollx van which are specially designed to help wheelchair users.

Vera broke down in tears, and was left speechless when later Ginger appeared with the check.

"I came here to find a match for my son and we're praying people go out there and join the registry," she shared.

Robin with Joshua and his family

"I had the pleasure of meeting Joshua when he was just 7 years old. He has inspired me ever since as a sickle cell thriver. This morning on @goodmorningamerica we shared a big surprise for Joshua & his family who are fierce advocates for @BeTheMatch (link in bio)," Robin later captioned an Instagram post showing her meeting Joshua when he was younger and again today.

Fans at home were also emotional, with one commenting: "That was a precious moment! Love when GMA blesses others!"

"Robin, you are always making someone's morning special. Bless your heart, you're such an inspirational human being," commented another, as one wrote: "Tissues required. So good to have an update on Joshua. Thank you for the amazing gifts that he and his family received and needed."

The journalist has opened up about her health struggles on the air before

Robin has also used the registry service, as in 2012 she underwent a life saving bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with bone marrow myelodysplastic syndrome.

Her bone marrow disease required a transplant, which she received from her sister Sally Ann Roberts, and she documented it on GMA, which garnered the show a Peabody Award.

