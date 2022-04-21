Jenna Bush Hager 'in awe' as she shares update on book club adaptations Jenna's book club picks a new author each month

Today anchor Jenna Bush Hager has tapped seasoned development executive Ben Spector to help her launch the new production company.

The production company will work in collaboration with Universal Studio Group to adapt some of her favorite novels which have been part of her three-year book club Read with Jenna.

"I’m looking forward to building this new company with Ben at the helm,” Jenna said in a statement. "He brings decades of experience, empathy and a shared love of literature to the team. Getting to know Ben over the last few months, I’ve been in awe of his experience, prowess and desire to create meaningful work."

Ben praised Jenna's "vision, curiosity and ability to connect with people" and commended her for building "an incredible community of loyal, dedicated readers with her incisive book club choices".

"I look forward to helping expand its focus by providing a platform to diverse voices across film, television and new media," he added.

Ben will take on the role of President of Film and Television as part of her first-look deal with USG.

Jenna has been running her club for three years

Jenna first shared news of her new role with fans in February; she will still appear on the third hour of the hit NBC show Today with Hoda and Jenna.

"What makes me most excited is that I love all these authors, so I want as many audiences as possible to get to see their work," she told her co-host Hoda Kotb at the time.

Jenna's book club picks a new and diverse author each month including 'Memphis' by Tara M. Stringfellow, 'Groundskeeping' by Lee Cole and 'Bright Burning Things' by Lisa Harding.

