Outlander’s brand new trailer hints at Claire and Jamie’s fate in season finale 

Outlander has released the season six finale’s trailer after the penultimate episode dropped on STARZPLAY on Sunday, and it looks like there is going to be trouble for Jamie and Claire. Warning, spoilers for episodes seven and eight ahead!

The trailer deals with that final moments of episode seven, where guards arrive to arrest Claire for the murder of Malva Christie. In the trailer for the upcoming episode, it appears that Jamie and Claire refuse to let Claire be taken, resulting in a gun fight between the Frasers and the guards.

WATCH: Caitriona Balfe stars in the finale promo

In the clip, a guard says: "I didn’t expect you to just give her up, but you will, soon enough," while Jamie replies: "I ken what you are doing." The clip also hints at the community of Fraser’s Ridge turning on the couple, with one man shouting: "Justice for the murdered lass!"

There is also a hint for serious danger between Claire and Jamie, with Jamie telling her: "We must go together, I don’t see another way."

What did you think of the episode?

Fans were full of praise for episode seven, which saw Claire finally confess to Jamie about her struggles with Malva’s death. One person wrote: "Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan are phenomenal in this scene. Finally breaching the distance between them. Tackling these emotions. Her heart-breaking confessions, still afraid to let him see her like this. His reassurance, his calming presence."

Fans were full of praise for Caitriona and Sam

Another person added: "And I just LOVE that they're standing with that physical and emotional distance between them until she's reached the acceptance that she doesn't have to do this alone, and that he'll be there for her, and then they finally bridge that gap and JE SUIS UNWELL."

