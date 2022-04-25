Who is Made in Chelsea's Harvey Armstrong and what does he do for a living? The reality star founded his own business

Made in Chelsea's Harvey Armstrong caused quite a stir when he first joined the show as Sophie Habboo’s ex-boyfriend back in 2019. While viewers of the show know a great deal about his romantic life, they may be curious to find out what he does for a living.

MORE: What does Made in Chelsea’s James Taylor do for a job?

For those who have yet to catch the E4 reality show, it follows the lives of wealthy young people in the most affluent areas of London, as well as their travels to other locations around the world.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams is expecting her third baby with Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews

Who is Harvey Armstrong?

Harvey is a 25-year-old chartered accountant who was first introduced to Made in Chelsea in 2019. The reality star was in Argentina on a business trip while Sophie was filming for the series in Buenos Aires and his appearance caused some drama on the small screen.

MORE: Made in Chelsea stars' wedding and engagement photos: Ollie Locke, Lucy Watson and more

MORE: Call the Midwife stars Laura Main and Stephen McGann reunite for special reason

What does Harvey Armstrong do for a living?

Harvey is the CEO and co-founder of Prime Time Lager, a craft beer brand which launched the world's first caffeine-infused low-calorie lager.

Harvey owns his own business

Prime Time aims to "create beers with purpose; targeted at health and weight conscious consumers looking to enjoy life" and provides "a functional need without compromising on taste and experience."

Prior to starting his own business in 2019, Harvey worked as a Senior Associate for PwC after graduating from Newcastle University with a BA in Business Accounting and Finance.

When he's not running his start-up, you can find Harvey on the rugby pitch playing for Gibraltar.

Who is Harvey Armstrong dating?

Harvey is currently single after splitting from fellow co-star and girlfriend of almost two years, Emily Blackwell. Their relationship caused quite a stir when it first started in lockdown as Emily was best friends with Sophie, who had previously dated Harvey for three years.

Harvey plays rugby for Gibraltar

Their relationship resulted in Emily moving out of her and Sophie's house, which they shared with Miles Nazaire.

Made in Chelsea continues on E4 on Monday 25 April at 9pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.