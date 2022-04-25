Call the Midwife stars Laura Main and Stephen McGann reunite for special reason Will you be getting tickets?

Call the Midwife’s official Facebook account has announced some very exciting news about Stephen McGann and Laura Main - and we will definitely be getting tickets! A post about the pair, who play married couple Shelagh and Patrick on the beloved BBC drama, read: "We're delighted to announce the first Call the Midwife stars confirmed to appear at the forthcoming BFI/Radio Times TV Festival at London's South Bank on May 22nd!

"It’s a Turner double-act! Both Laura Main and Stephen McGann - AKA Shelagh and Patrick - will be taking there to take your questions and talk all about the show, their characters, and the long success of our drama… These two have been a part of the Call the Midwife story since the very beginning. so it promises to be an insightful session."

Fans of the show will be able to attend to quiz Laura and Stephen on their roles, and might even find out some details on the upcoming Christmas special, or even season 12!

The show always airs at the beginning of the year, so we have a long time until we are reunited with the residents of Poplar, but fans were in agreement that season 11 was better than ever following a tense season finale, so we can’t wait to find out what happens next!

Megan Cusack revealed that filming is set to begin very soon, telling Radio Times: "It's coming very soon. So just really excited to get together with everyone again because everyone's so lovely. It’s like a family. The crew are great. It's great crack. It's that weird time in between where you're like, 'I'd actually just like to be with everyone still!'"

