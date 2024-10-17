BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay explains absence from co-stars' 'team' photo

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay was absent from our TV screens earlier this week, with Ben Thompson standing in for the star alongside regular host Sally Nugent. The journalist, who usually fronts the show from Monday to Wednesday, took to Instagram on Wednesday after missing out on his co-stars' post-show breakfast meet-up – which he organised!

Both Ben and sports presenter John Watson shared a selfie taken from the gathering – and fans were quick to comment on the team photo, with one person writing: "My favourite Tele gang! The best breakfast team," while another added: "The favourite gang."

The BBC Breakfast team met up for a post-show breakfast

Another viewer couldn't help but notice Jon's absence, however, and penned: "Where's Jon?"

It didn't take long for Jon to clarify his absence on social media, explaining that he was unable to make the gathering after mistakenly organising it on his day off. Reposting the team photo on his Instagram Story, Jon wrote: "When you organise a get-together for your Breakfast chums," which was followed by a second post featuring a selfie of a glum-looking Jon alongside the caption: "And then realise you organised it on your day off…"

Jon took to Instagram after his co-stars met up after the show

While Jon hasn't revealed what he's been up to during his time off work, he tends to keep his social media followers updated with his latest movements.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay congratulated after revealing exciting personal news

Earlier this month, the 54-year-old shared his delight after interviewing TV icon, Sir David Jason, who's perhaps best known for his portrayal of Del Boy in the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

© @jonkay01/Instagram Jon accidentally organised the get-together on his day off

Taking to Instagram with a selfie of the pair, Jon penned in the caption: "What a joy to spend an hour interviewing the wonderful Sir David Jason. On #bbcbreakfast he talks on camera for the first time about building a relationship with the daughter he never knew existed, as well as reflecting on the 'ghost' of Derek Trotter and his ambition to tread the boards of the National Theatre in his eighties."

Jon has been a familiar face on our screens for years, having started his career as a reporter in the 1990s. After a stint at BBC Radio Bristol, Jon eventually joined BBC News as a correspondent and presenter.

He became a permanent host of Breakfast in 2022 after Dan Walker's departure from the show. When he's not on our screens, Jon can be heard on BBC Radio 4's weekend show, Saturday Live.