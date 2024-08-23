BBC Breakfast in 'chaos' as Charlie Stayt caught off-guard by eagle-eyed viewers in major blunder

Eagle-eyed BBC Breakfast viewers caught hosts Charlie Stayt and Luxmy Gopal off-guard on Friday morning as the show began its broadcast before 6am as the duo were preparing to go live on air.
In a technical blunder, the cameras cut to the presenters at 5.56am, when Charlie was adjusting his trousers and Luxmy was having her hair combed.
Rehearsing his opening line, Charlie said: "Good morning you're watching BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt and Luxmy Gopal."
Luxmy added: "Our headlines today."
Viewers who tuned into the programme before 6am were quick to pick up on the blunder. Taking to social media, one person shared a clip alongside the caption: "BBC News fail, Friday 23 August 2024," while another viewer praised the presenters for their professionalism, writing: "Chaos @BBCBreakfast as they cut early to the studio and @luxmy_g presents the headlines while having her hair done! Great professionalism."
A third person penned: "Wait, did I just see what I just saw? BBC Breakfast starting at 5:56am, Charlie adjusting his trousers & the stunning @luxmy_g still getting her makeup done?" while another added: "Good morning @luxmy_g. I trust that the late hair adjustment at 5:57am was successful; looking perfect to me by 6am. Love seeing you in your rightful place on national TV."
MORE BBC BREAKFAST STARS
The red sofa looked a little different on Thursday and Friday as Charlie was joined by weekend presenter Luxmy, rather than main host Naga Munchetty.
Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Luxmy on the show during the week, with one person writing on social media: "@luxmy_g the wonderful Luxmy on Breakfast, what a treat Happy Friday," while another added: "Good morning Luxmy. Great to see you on the sofa this morning. Brightening up this horrible windy day."
Luxmy marked the exciting moment on X. Sharing a short clip from Thursday's programme, the journalist wrote: "Today was such a treat on @BBCBreakfast - it featured my favourite animals: lion cubs!! Oh, and I got to work with Charlie for the first time!"
Luxmy has worked for the BBC for over a decade, having joined BBC Surrey as a broadcast journalist back in 2011. Since 2017, she's been a familiar face on BBC Look North, BBC News and BBC Breakfast as a presenter.
The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters
Charlie Stayt
The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
Naga Munchetty
The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
Sally Nugent
Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
Jon Kay
The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
Carol Kirkwood
Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
Nina Warhurst
Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
Ben Thompson
Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
John Watson
John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.
