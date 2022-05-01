Outlander viewers are all saying the same thing about season finale Spoilers ahead!

Outlander season six finally came to a shocking end on Sunday and viewers are all saying the same thing following a major cliffhanger.

Outlander season six finale sets up major reunion for upcoming series - details

The epic series finale saw Claire and Jamie separated as the former was whisked away in a wagon on her way to jail while the latter was tied up by Brown's men awaiting a boat to Scotland.

Luckily, Young Ian came to Jamie's rescue just in time and the episode ends with the duo, along with Myers and some others, riding across the beach. But will Jamie reach Claire in time?

Fans quickly took to Twitter following the season's final episode to comment on the major cliffhanger.

Sam Heughan makes candid comment about "uncomfortable" scenes in Outlander

Outlander star Paul Gorman talks major Lizzie and Beardsley twins reveal

One person tweeted: "Um what. HOW CAN YOU END IT JUST THERE?! LET THE DROUGHTLANDER COMMENCE," while another added: "No y'all didn’t end the season like this. #Outlander I would like to have a word."

Jamie and Claire were separated in the final episode

A third fan commented: "The #Outlander season six finale was [fire emoji] great save by Ian and what a cliffhanger ending! Is @Outlander_STARZ season seven here yet?" while another simply wrote: "Talk about a cliffhanger."

Other fans were left in tears by the dramatic episode, with one viewer writing: "This season finale was just SPLENDID!! Once again they bring my tears down!!!" while another added: "SPLENDID SEASON FINALE! Couldn't handle my tears most of the time! BRAVO!"

Many viewers praised the epic final instalment, with one person writing: "WHAT. AN. EPISODE!!! This season has easily been one of the strongest and one of my favourites. To top it off with THIS finale?? INCREDIBLE!!!" while another tweeted: "Oh wow! What a finale! Great episode, as has been the whole season."

Fans will have to wait for season seven to find out Claire's fate

With Claire's fate uncertain, many fans were left anxiously waiting for the seventh series, with one person commenting: "Thank goodness season seven is filming! I couldn't handle another #Droughtlander like the last one ESPECIALLY after THAT cliffhanger!!!" while another wrote: "I need the rest! Can't wait for #Outlander season seven."

Fans will be happy to know that production for series seven has already begun and so hopefully, we won't have to wait too long for the Frasers to be reunited on screen.

