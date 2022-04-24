Outlander star Paul Gorman talks major Lizzie and Beardsley twins reveal

What an episode! Outlander season six, episode seven saw plenty of action go down at Fraser's Ridge – and we chatted to one of the main cast who has not one but two huge parts to play in the drama! Paul Gorman, who plays the Beardsley twins, opened up about what happened in episode seven and warning! Spoilers ahead…

In the new installment, it is revealed that Lizzie is pregnant, and the father could be either Joziah or Keziah, as she has had relations with both after they helped nurse her when she is ill. It is later revealed that Lizzie is in love with both of the twins, and believes them to be the same soul split in two. As such, she arranges being handfasted to both Joziah and Keziah, much to Claire and Jamie's bemusement.

Speaking about the plot twist, Paul said: "A lot of the people are fans of the books so they know that it's coming... so I knew it was on the horizon, so to speak... I'm really pleased by how it ended up. It's really lovingly shown, the two marriages that they have, and how it played out."

"It's love! That's what we were thinking about... when Jamie confronts them they feel guilt and remorse, like they've betrayed their trust, but for them it's love... They don't see it as if they've committed a sinful or wrong act, they love each other and they want to be with each other so much."

Paul joined us to chat about the episode

The episode wasn't all fun and games though, as the community is still dealing with the major fallout from Malva's murder in episode six. Speaking about providing the comic relief in such an intense episode, Paul continued: "It's a thrilling episode. What has been so good about this episode is that we're focusing on a community... the way that this season is panning out is that the community is reaching a boiling point, and it climaxes in a spectacular way."

